Rockets' Gerald Green: Drops 18 in win
Green finished with 18 points (5-8 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and a block across 21 minutes in the Rockets' win over the Raptors on Tuesday.
It was his highest scoring total in eight games, thanks to efficient shooting and four made threes. The veteran journeyman is averaging just 9.6 points and 2.6 assists per game this season, so Tuesday's big game won't be the norm moving forward. Green's services are best left to deeper leagues.
