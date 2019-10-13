Rockets' Gerald Green: Expected to miss extended time
Green (foot) is believed to have suffered a broken left foot and is expected to miss "a few months," Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Green was initially diagnosed with a sprain, but the injury is apparently worse than it initially appeared. The veteran will meet with specialists this week, but the current belief is that he could be sidelined until sometime after the new year.
