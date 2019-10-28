Rockets' Gerald Green: Expected to miss six months
Green (foot) will miss the next six months after undergoing surgery Monday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Green will most likely miss the entire season following Monday's procedure. His status will be updated as he makes progress in his recovery.
