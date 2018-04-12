Green posted 31 points (11-22 FG, 7-17 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds across 26 minutes in a 96-83 loss to the Kings on Wednesday.

With four-fifths of the Rockets' first unit sitting for the finale, Green was the de facto offensive linchpin. The veteran was letting it fly while putting on his best James Harden imitation, which led to an impressive game-high scoring total. Green can undeniably provide plenty of scoring punch off the bench in his usual role, and his presence figures to be especially important during the first round of the postseason at a minimum with Luc Mbah a Moute (shoulder) projected to miss at least that portion of the playoffs.