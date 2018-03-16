Rockets' Gerald Green: Fails to see action Thursday
Green was a healthy DNP-CD Thursday, failing to see any action after 20 minutes in each of his two previous games.
Green didn't make the rotation as Coach Mike D'Antoni opted for some more size. Green is a nice source of points and three-pointers when he is afforded the opportunity but is really too hard to own in anything but the deeper leagues.
