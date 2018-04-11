Rockets' Gerald Green: Generates 16 points off bench
Green tallied 16 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and one steal across 24 minutes in a 105-99 win over the Lakers on Tuesday.
Green saw well over 20 minutes for the 10th straight game, shooting at least 50.0 percent for the third time in the last four contests in the process. The 11-year veteran has been a consistent source of offense off the bench during that stretch, hitting double digits in the scoring column on eight occasions. With his ability to provide instant scoring on the second unit and fellow wing Luc Mbah a Moute going down with a dislocated right shoulder in Tuesday's contest, Green could certainly play a pivotal role in the postseason.
More News
-
Rockets' Gerald Green: Scores 14 points in 27 minutes•
-
Rockets' Gerald Green: Scores 16 off bench Tuesday•
-
Rockets' Gerald Green: Will start in place of resting Paul•
-
Rockets' Gerald Green: Goes off for 25 points in victory•
-
Rockets' Gerald Green: Fails to see action Thursday•
-
Rockets' Gerald Green: Leads all bench scorers•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....