Green tallied 16 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and one steal across 24 minutes in a 105-99 win over the Lakers on Tuesday.

Green saw well over 20 minutes for the 10th straight game, shooting at least 50.0 percent for the third time in the last four contests in the process. The 11-year veteran has been a consistent source of offense off the bench during that stretch, hitting double digits in the scoring column on eight occasions. With his ability to provide instant scoring on the second unit and fellow wing Luc Mbah a Moute going down with a dislocated right shoulder in Tuesday's contest, Green could certainly play a pivotal role in the postseason.