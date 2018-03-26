Rockets' Gerald Green: Goes off for 25 points in victory
Green compiled 25 points (10-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 118-99 victory over the Hawks.
Green saw some additional playing time Sunday with the game well in control. He made the most of his opportunity scoring 25 points including five triples. He has been in an out of the rotation lately and if you managed to stream him in for today, congratulations to you. The Rockets face the Bulls on Sunday in what could be another chance for him to see some more playing time.
