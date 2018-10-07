Rockets' Gerald Green: Good to go Sunday
Green (teeth) will play in Sunday's preseason game against the Spurs, Rockets' play-by-play announcer Craig Ackerman reports.
Green missed Thursday's exhibition following a dental procedure, but is feeling healthy enough to get back on the floor Sunday. He'll slot into his typical reserve role, operating as a scoring and three-point specialist with the reserves.
