Rockets' Gerald Green: Heading for foot surgery
Green will undergo surgery on Monday to repair his fractured left foot, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Green visited multiple specialists over the last few days before surgery was decided as the best course of action. The short end of the potential recovery timeframe is expected to be four months, so the 33-year-old won't be taking the court in the near future. Green is in danger of missing the entire 2019-20 season, but an official timeline won't be available until after the procedure is completed.
