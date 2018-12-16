Rockets' Gerald Green: Hits four triples in victory
Green totaled 17 points (5-6 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), and one rebound in 22 minutes during Saturday's 105-97 victory over the Grizzlies.
Green hit all four of his triple tries Saturday, scoring 17 points in just 22 minutes off the bench. He has now connected on a combined 18 three-pointers over his last eight games and is worth a look if you need some perimeter scoring. Keep in mind he basically does nothing outside of scoring and three-pointers.
