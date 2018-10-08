Green had 13 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 22 minutes during Sunday's 108-93 preseason victory over the Spurs.

Green returned after missing the previous game due to a dental procedure and slotted right in where he left off. He is likely going to be a player who is called upon throughout the season as an offensive spark off the bench. Outside of his limited skill set, Green offers very little in the way of fantasy production leaving him as simply a three-point streaming option in most formats.