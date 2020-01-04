Rockets' Gerald Green: Hopes to make a return this season
Green (foot) has hopes of making a return this season, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
Green, who continues to recover from foot surgery, has hopes of returning around the start of the playoffs. It's unclear if he'll be able to realize his desire, however, as the veteran guard was expected to miss at least six months following his late-October surgery and remains with an official target date for return.
