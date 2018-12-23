Green registered 15 points (5-14 FG, 5-13 3Pt), two rebounds and a block over 31 minutes Saturday against the Spurs.

Green didn't get the start, but he did lead Houston's bench in minutes logged and points scored on the night. All 15 of his points came via the three-ball, hitting on five of 13 attempts in a 108-101 victory. Green has seen an uptick in minutes of late as a result of Chris Paul's injury (hamstring), and he may be in store for a similar workload until Paul manages to return to health, which could be 2-to-4 weeks.