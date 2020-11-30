Green signed a one-year, non-guaranteed contract with the Rockets on Monday, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports.

Green was on the Rockets' roster heading into last season, but he broke his foot during the preseason and was eventually moved to Denver -- and subsequently waived -- at the trade deadline. The veteran wing did not suit up for an NBA game in 2019-20, but he'll return to Houston and look to make the roster on a veteran's minimum contract. In 2018-19, Green appeared in 73 games for the Rockets and averaged 9.2 points and 2.5 rebounds in 20.2 minutes.