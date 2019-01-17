Green accumulated 15 points (5-15 FG, 5-15 3Pt), five rebounds, an assist and two blocks over 41 minutes Wednesday against Brooklyn.

Green led the reserves in both points scored and minutes logged, and he also racked up all 15 of his points from beyond the arc. He's gone 9-for-28 from downtown over his previous two contests and has also added value on the boards. The 32-year-old is averaging 11.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist over his previous five games and should continue to serve as a key contributor off the bench as the season rolls on.