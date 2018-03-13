Green scored 14 points (5-14 FG, 4-11 3Pt) to go along with nine rebounds, one steal and one block across 20 minutes during Monday's 109-93 win over the Spurs.

Green wasn't afraid to pull the trigger in this one, with all but three of his shot attempts coming from beyond the arc. He made four of those as he led all bench scorers and nearly achieved a double-double with his best rebounding night since the 2013-14 campaign. Green also played well Sunday, but he had played a sparing part, including three DNPs, over his previous 10 games. He's unlikely continue producing at this level while the Rockets' full complement of options is available.