Green scored 13 points (5-13 FG, 3-9 3PT) to go with six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 20 minutes during Sunday's 105-82 win against Dallas.

After receiving a significant increase in minutes due to James Harden's (knee) absence, Green led the bench with 13 points Sunday. In his previous five games, the guard averaged 10.6 minutes played. Against Dallas, Green saw 20 minutes on the court. However, given the extra playing time, he was less than efficient while shooting 5-of-13 from the field. In addition, Green did shoot 3-of-9 from three to boost his point total into double figures for the first time since February 11. With Harden expected to return to the lineup Monday, Green's minutes should decrease from the level he played on Sunday.