Green (thigh) played six minutes off the bench Wednesday in the Rockets' 135-103 win over the Clippers.

Available for the first time in six games, Green may not have cracked coach Mike D'Antoni's rotation had the Rockets not turned the game into a laugher. With Danuel House emerging as an excellent outside-shooting threat off the bench, Green probably won't be summoned for major minutes over the Rockets' final three regular-season contests.