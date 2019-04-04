Rockets' Gerald Green: Limited role in return
Green (thigh) played six minutes off the bench Wednesday in the Rockets' 135-103 win over the Clippers.
Available for the first time in six games, Green may not have cracked coach Mike D'Antoni's rotation had the Rockets not turned the game into a laugher. With Danuel House emerging as an excellent outside-shooting threat off the bench, Green probably won't be summoned for major minutes over the Rockets' final three regular-season contests.
More News
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.