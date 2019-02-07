Green ended with 25 points (8-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two steals, two blocks, and one rebound in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 127-101 victory over the Kings.

Green matched his season-high of 25 points, set only two games prior. The return of Chris Paul has limited Green's production, however, he has taken advantage of a couple of blowout victories. He is a hard player to roster outside of deeper formats given his inconsistent role. Those in 12-team leagues could drop him in as a three-point streamer but predicting his playing time and subsequent production could prove difficult.