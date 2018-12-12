Green garnered 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-3 3Pt), five rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal across 21 minutes in Tuesday's 111-103 win over the Trail Blazers.

Green had recorded three-straight single-digit scoring totals before Tuesday night, where he ended his slump with a hot night from the field. While his rebound and block totals were season-highs, it's hard to see a line to more opportunity given the Rockets' young forwards competing for time as well.