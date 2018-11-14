Rockets' Gerald Green: Officially questionable
Green (ankle) is officially questionable for Thursday's game against the Warriors, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Coach Mike D'Antoni intimated Tuesday that Green "could be" back, which is in line with the news that Green is questionable. A final decision on his status could be made following morning shootaround.
