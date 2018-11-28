Green (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Craig Ackerman of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

This will mark Green's second straight absence due to a sore right ankle, and he is being considered day-to-day for the time being. Danuel House played 28 minutes in his Houston debut in the absence of Green on Monday in Washington and could be in line for extended minutes off the bench again Wednesday.