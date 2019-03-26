Rockets' Gerald Green: Out at least one week
Green (shoulder) may be out for 7-to-10 days, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Green had already been ruled out for Tuesday's game in Milwaukee, but with this timetable, Green could miss another two or three games while nursing a strained left adductor. The Rockets' rotation won't be too heavily impacted by Green's absence, but it does likely mean even more minutes off the bench for Danuel House.
