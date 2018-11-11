Rockets' Gerald Green: Out Sunday
Green (ankle) is out Sunday against the Pacers, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
Green sprained his right ankle during Saturday's contest and will not be healthy enough to play Sunday. With the absence of Green and teammate Carmelo Anthony (illness) also not able to play, James Ennis and Gary Clark may see more minutes than usual against the Pacers.
