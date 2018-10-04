Green recently had a dental procedure performed and has been ruled out for Thursday's preseason matchup with the Pacers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Considering Green simply had a tooth extracted, he shouldn't be sidelined for long and could be back in the lineup as soon as Sunday's tilt with the Spurs. Either way, he's not expected to miss any regular season time and he should once again provide scoring depth on the wing once healthy.