Green had been ruled out for Tueday's game against the Nuggets, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

Green left Saturday's game against the Spurs with a sprained right ankle. The severity of the injury is still unknown, and Green should be considered day-to-day until more information is given. If he misses extended time, James Ennis and Gary Clark would be in line for more run.

