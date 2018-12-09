Rockets' Gerald Green: Plays 13 minutes in Saturday's loss
Green finished with three points (1-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and two rebounds in 13 minutes during Saturday's 107-104 loss to the Mavericks.
Green was inefficient as a scorer, finishing in single digits for the third straight contest while contributing minimally in other categories. When Green gets going, he can fill it up in a hurry. However, three of his six double-digit scoring performances came back in October, and Green is merely a dart throw in daily leagues.
