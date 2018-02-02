Rockets' Gerald Green: Plays 31 minutes off bench
Green collected 15 points (4-13 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds and one steal in 31 minutes during Thursday's 102-91 victory over the Spurs.
Once again, Green saw some extra minutes with Trevor Ariza (hamstring) and Eric Gordon (back) on the sidelines. Green has basically become a -gun-for-hire whenever the Rockets are down on troops. While he will put up some nice scoring nights, he fails to contribute in other categories. He could have some short-term value but still remains more of a three-point streaming option.
