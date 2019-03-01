Rockets' Gerald Green: Plays 34 minutes in Thursday's win
Green registered six points (2-9 FG, 2-9 3Pt), two assists, and one rebound in 34 minutes during Thursday's 121-118 win over the Heat.
Green played a heavy load of minutes with Eric Gordon (knee) and Iman Shumpert (calf) sidelined. However, Green was fairly ineffective while breaking his streak of three straight double-digit scoring efforts. Green had a very solid month of February, at least by his standards, but he doesn't contribute much outside of scoring and three-point shooting.
