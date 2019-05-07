Green had just three points in three minutes during Monday's 112-108 victory over Golden State.

Green barely left the bench Monday, eeking out three points in a mere three minutes of action. Green has been a non-factor thus far in the playoffs and there is no indication he will move into a more significant role barring an injury to a regular rotational piece.

