Green (illness) put up zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and three rebounds in 13 minutes off the bench Sunday in the Rockets' 115-104 win over the Celtics.

The Rockets listed Green as questionable ahead of the contest while he battled strep throat, but the swingman was ultimately able to give it a go. Since his scoring production is highly dependent on how well he shoots from the outside, Green's offense is often volatile, rendering him more of a three-point streamer than a player who warrants regular rostering in fantasy. He's had a rough go of things over his past two contests, scoring just six points while going 2-for-11 from distance.