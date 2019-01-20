Rockets' Gerald Green: Pours in 17 off bench
Green supplied 17 points (6-14 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes in the Rockets' 138-134 overtime win against the Lakers on Saturday.
Green's scoring total paced the Rockets bench, a feat that's increasingly becoming the norm. The veteran sharpshooter has has proven particularly valuable from an offensive standpoint during a recent avalanche of injuries that has ensnared the likes of Chris Paul (hamstring), James Ennis and Eric Gordon. Even with the latter two now back in action, Green is still enjoying a robust allotment of minutes and has generated double-digit scoring efforts in seven of nine January games. He's been especially aggressive from distance and has drained 13 of the whopping 37 three-point attempts he's taken over the last three games alone.
