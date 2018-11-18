Green recorded 17 points (6-10 FG, 5-8 3Pt) and a rebound across 14 minutes in Saturday's 132-112 win over the Kings.

Green entered the game and drilled five 3 -pointers in limited action, Green's proficiency as a long-range sharpshooter has evolved over his 12-year career as his 3-point attempts have steadily risen every year. Green doesn't see enough to minutes to be relevant in most formats, but if you're in a roto league that rewards 3-point shooting, he could be a worthwhile addition.