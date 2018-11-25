Rockets' Gerald Green: Questionable for Monday
Green is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Wizards with right ankle soreness, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
It's unclear when Green suffered the injury, however it doesn't seem to be too severe as they are calling it soreness. More information should come out early in the day Monday, and he should be considered questionable at this time.
