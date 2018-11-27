Rockets' Gerald Green: Questionable for Wednesday
Green (ankle) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's game against Dallas, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Green was sidelined for Monday's contest due to a sore right ankle, although there's a chance he'll return to action in his team's next matchup. Expect a final decision on Green's status closer to tip, but if he can't go, Danuel House could again see increased minutes off the bench.
