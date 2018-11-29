Rockets' Gerald Green: Questionable Friday vs. Spurs
Green (ankle) is questionable Friday against the Spurs, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
Green has missed the past two games while recovering from a right ankle injury. More information on his status may arrive following Friday's morning shootaround. Before getting injured, he had been averaging 5.8 points and 1.9 rebounds across 14.0 minutes in November.
