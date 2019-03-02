Rockets' Gerald Green: Questionable Sunday
Green is battling strep throat and listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Celtics as a result, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Green saw a relatively healthy workload in Thursday's victory over the Heat, largely due to the absence of Eric Gordon (knee). The latter is expected to return Sunday, so even if Green is able to go he will likely be back in his usual role.
