Rockets' Gerald Green: Re-signing with Houston
Green will re-sign with the Rockets on a one-year deal, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Green ha made plenty of stops throughout his NBA career, but he seems to have found a home in Houston, as he'll return for a third season with the Rockets. Green appeared in 73 games last season, averaging 9.2 points in 20.2 minutes per game off the bench.
