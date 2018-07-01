Green and the Rockets agreed Sunday on a one-year, $2.39 million contract, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Rockets will bring Green back at the veteran's minimum after he distinguished himself on the team's second unit last season. He appeared in 41 games for Houston, averaging 12.1 points -- his most since the 2013-14 campaign -- 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 three-pointers in 22.7 minutes per contest. Green could be pressed into an even larger role in 2018-19 if the Rockets don't address the void at small forward created by the departure of starter Trevor Ariza, who agreed to a one-year deal with Phoenix when free agency opened.