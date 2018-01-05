Rockets' Gerald Green: Receives guaranteed contract
Green is expected to have his contract guaranteed by the Rockets this week, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The Rockets inked Green to a one-year, non-guaranteed deal last week and had until Jan. 7 to decide if the veteran guard would be waived or signed to a guaranteed deal. The 31-year-old made the decision an easy one for his new team after combining for 56 points on 18-of-31 shooting -- including 15-of-25 from deep -- over the past two games. Green should continue to be a key contributor with James Harden (hamstring) expected to be out for at least another two-to-three weeks.
