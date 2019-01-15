Green scored 14 points (5-13 FG, 4-11 3Pt) and totaled six rebounds along with two assists, a block and a steal across 30 minutes Monday against Memphis.

Green was bottled up for just three points in his last contest Sunday in Orlando, but he drained four trees and had an above-average night on the boards in a 112-94 victory. Even with James Harden pouring in 57 points, Green still managed to offer up a decent final line. He'll head into Wednesday's game against Brooklyn averaging 12.4 points and 3.2 boards over his previous five contests.