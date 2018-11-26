Rockets' Gerald Green: Ruled out Monday
Green (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Wizards, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.
Right ankle soreness will keep Green on the sidelines for Monday's contest, opening up a spot for the newly acquired Danuel House to see some minutes off the bench. Green's next chance to take the court will come Wednesday against the Mavericks.
