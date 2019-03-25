Rockets' Gerald Green: Ruled out Tuesday
Green will not play Tuesday against the Bucks due to a strained left adductor, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Green apparently picked up the injury during Friday's win over San Antonio, and the Rockets will likely handle his status on a game-to-game basis going forward. The veteran had been averaging 16.4 minutes per game over his last 10 contests.
