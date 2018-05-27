Rockets' Gerald Green: Scores 11 points in extended role Saturday
Green tallied 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt), and one block in 26 minutes during Saturday's 115-86 loss to the Warriors.
Green saw some additional run with Chris Paul (hamstring) on the sidelines and was able to shoot the ball well in his time on the floor. While the points are nice, Green offers very little to the team on the defensive end or as a facilitator. Paul is questionable for Monday's Game Seven and Green could be forced into extended minutes once again. Hopefully, for the Rockets, he can channel his inner superstar and produce a little more across the board.
