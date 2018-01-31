Green registered 11 points (4-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, and one block in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 114-107 win against the Magic.

Green saw extended minutes with Trevor Ariza (hamstring) and Chris Paul (groin) sidelined and Eric Gordon leaving the contest due to back stiffness. Green had not earned 20-plus minutes since the Jan. 15 loss to the Clippers, after which he was suspended for two games. From there, Green was a healthy scratch in two of the four games that followed, receiving four and 18 minutes respectively in the other two tilts against the Mavericks and Suns. Prior to the suspension, Green was averaging 26.7 minutes per night through his first 10 games with the Rockets. Now with Ariza set to miss a couple weeks and Paul and Gordon both likely to be listed as questionable in advance of Thursday's game versus the Spurs, Green is a good bet to see decent minutes going forward -- at the very least until the team returns to full strength.