Green registered 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt), two rebounds, and one steal in 18 minutes during Saturday's 124-115 win over the Lakers.

Green led the reserve unit in scoring on a night when Carmelo Anthony and Eric Gordon combined for 16 points on seven-of-23 from the field. It was an especially encouraging effort given that Green had gone scoreless in Wednesday's season-opening loss to the Pelicans.