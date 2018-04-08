Green tallied 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two blocks in 27 minutes during Saturday's 108-102 loss to the Thunder.

Green, once again, saw some additional playing time Saturday. As has been the recent trend, Green was able to produce some nice scoring with little else due to the unavailability of other players. Despite the increase in opportunity, Green remains merely a point and three's streamer in most formats.