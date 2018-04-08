Rockets' Gerald Green: Scores 14 points in 27 minutes
Green tallied 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two blocks in 27 minutes during Saturday's 108-102 loss to the Thunder.
Green, once again, saw some additional playing time Saturday. As has been the recent trend, Green was able to produce some nice scoring with little else due to the unavailability of other players. Despite the increase in opportunity, Green remains merely a point and three's streamer in most formats.
More News
-
Rockets' Gerald Green: Scores 16 off bench Tuesday•
-
Rockets' Gerald Green: Will start in place of resting Paul•
-
Rockets' Gerald Green: Goes off for 25 points in victory•
-
Rockets' Gerald Green: Fails to see action Thursday•
-
Rockets' Gerald Green: Leads all bench scorers•
-
Rockets' Gerald Green: Leads bench with 13 points•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....