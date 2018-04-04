Rockets' Gerald Green: Scores 16 off bench Tuesday
Green scored 16 points (5-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding two rebounds, two assists and two steals in 23 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 120-104 win over the Wizards.
He's now scored in double digits in six straight games, averaging 15.8 points, 4.5 boards, 3.2 three-pointers and 1.5 assists in 29.0 minutes over that stretch. Green didn't even have an NBA job through the first two months of the season, but now the veteran wing seems poised to take a run at his first championship while filling a key bench role for the league-leading Rockets.
