Rockets' Gerald Green: Scores 16 points off the bench
Green had 16 points (5-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one steal and one block in 25 minutes during Friday's 130-104 victory over Denver.
Green saw some additional court time with the game basically over at half-time. When he manages to find his way onto the court, he is going to do his best to score with every touch of the ball. He does little else besides scoring and three-pointers and really belongs on the waivers in most league formats, other than as a streaming option.
