Rockets' Gerald Green: Scores 16 points Wednesday
Green totaled 16 points (5-13 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 116-109 loss to the Bucks.
Green hit another three triples Wednesday, bringing his total over the past five games to 19. With both Chris Paul (hamstring) and Eric Gordon (knee) sidelined, Green has stepped up on the offensive end and despite his lack of production in other categories, should be viewed as a three-point streamer in basically all formats.
